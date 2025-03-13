Tigers need Chaney at his best

That hasn’t been the case for Chaney Johnson over the last three contests, which includes two losses.

AUBURN | If Auburn is going to advance deep into the postseason, it’s going to need its top seven players firing on all cylinders.

“We need him to. We do,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He's gotten in some foul trouble. When he is not flying around and being one of the best athletes on the floor and using his athleticism, his speed, his power, his physicality — which, sometimes, you don't do when you get in foul trouble — it lessens his effect on the game. I'm anxious to find ways to get that back.”

Johnson has been one of AU’s top players off the bench for most of the season. Going into the Kentucky game March 1, he was averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

With Johni Broome sidelined with an injury for most of the game against Georgia State Dec. 17, Johnson poured in a season-high 26 points and eight rebounds.

He’s been crucial in several big SEC wins including 17 points and eight rebounds in a win over Mississippi State, and then 20 points and five rebounds and 14 points and five rebounds in back-to-back road wins at Vanderbilt and Alabama.

“I'm Chaney's biggest fan,” said Broome. “I give him a hard time every now and then, but I just love his game. I give him a hard time because I know how good he is.

“When he does have a couple rough games, everybody knows how good he is. So we just try to keep picking his head up so he can get back to where he was.”

Auburn, the No. 1 seed, will play the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 8 seed Ole Miss and No. 9 seed Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Friday at noon CT on ESPN.