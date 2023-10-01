Before Kahlil House took a trip to Stanford in the summer, Auburn was considered the school to beat. However, House committed to the Cardinal shortly after his visit, but Auburn isn't backing down. The Tigers are still pushing hard for the offensive lineman out of Warner Robins, Ga., and hosted him for a visit Saturday. "It was a very exciting game, everybody was super nice again," House said. "I never have a bad time at Auburn, it was another good visit."

Khalil House visited Auburn for the Georgia game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

House committed to Stanford in late June, a couple weeks removed from his official visit to Auburn. Following his commitment, Auburn and offensive line coach Jake Thornton continued to stay in contact. "They stayed in my ear throughout the whole process," House said. "Even when I committed, he wished me good luck, he said that he’d still be here if I need anything. We’ve still been talking here and there." The 6-foot-4 lineman came away impressed with how Auburn played, despite falling 27-20 to No. 1 Georgia, noting that he felt the offensive line made the right blocks and that the offense was flowing well. However, there's still a need for offensive lineman, which is a huge part of Auburn's pitch. "They remind me about that everyday," House said. "They’ll watch my film, text me about and say how useful I can be when it comes to the offense."

