Tigers match Mizzou’s physicality

AUBURN | Both Tahaad Pettiford and Dylan Cardwell were left sprawled on the court for a time after taking hard hits. They would both be okay but they’re probably not the only players from both Auburn and Missouri leaving Neville Arena Saturday evening with some extra bruises after a physical SEC opener. “It’s part of basketball. That’s what makes basketball fun,” said Johni Broome, who had a game-high 24 points. “Once we get off the court, there’s no hard feelings. Going on the court, you’ve got to have a little bit of an edge, a little dog to you.”

Johnson is a big physical presence off Auburn's bench. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

No. 2 Auburn prevailed 84-68 to improve to 13-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference. One of the keys for the home-standing Tigers was holding Mizzou’s leading scorer Mark Mitchell to just six points on 2 of 9 shooting. The junior transfer from Duke came into the matchup averaging 14.5 points per game. “I thought we did a pretty good of defending Missouri and trying not to foul -- because those guys do such a great job of getting to the line and driving into contact,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I thought we did a pretty good job -- again, that's been a factor for us. We're not fouling as much as we did a year ago. And yet, we're still able to be aggressive.”