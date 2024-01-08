Carter, 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, fills a big need on the Tigers’ defensive line, which must replace starting defensive tackle Marcus Harris, part-time starting noseguard Justin Rogers and two key backups.

Former Minnesota and Texas defensive lineman Trill Carter announced he will play his final year of college football at Auburn.

AUBURN | The Trill hasn’t gone just yet.

Originally from Lee County in Leesburg, Ga., Carter signed with the Gophers in the 2019 class. In 32 games including 24 starts in four years at UM, Carter totaled 55 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks and one interception.

He transferred to Texas in 2023 where he had nine tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one forced fumble in 13 games for the Longhorns.

According to PFF, Carter played 246 snaps as a backup nose tackle and defensive tackle at UT, grading out with a 67.1 defense rating.

Carter plans to enroll in January.