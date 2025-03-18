Tigers keep on slamming

“I keep saying that I think this team is more capable,” said coach Butch Thompson, who won his 300th career game at AU. “Tonight, the offense really held steady for us and we needed them in a big way.”

Two days after Cade Belyeu’s dramatic game-winning grand slam against Vanderbilt, Lucas Steele did the same to lead the Tigers to a 13-9 win over Alabama State Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | It’s been a grand couple of games for No. 16 Auburn.

Trailing 6-5 in the fourth inning, Steele crushed a 2-0 pitch over the wall in right center to put the Tigers back on top. Steele finished 1 for 3 with his second home run of the season and four RBI.

“I was looking for a fastball to ambush and that’s what I got. I put my best swing on it,” said Steele.

Eric Snow, Cooper McMurray, Bub Terrell and Belyeu had two hits apiece. Chase Fralick and Eric Guevara had two RBI apiece.

Jett Johnston (3-0) earned the win with 2.1 perfect innings out of the bullpen with two strikeouts. Carson Myers notched his third save allowing one run on three hits over the final 3.0 innings.

“I thought that was huge for us to finally steady the game a little bit,” said Thompson. “Hopefully, it bodes well for out team because having (Johnston) this weekend can make a difference.”

AU starter Alex Petrovic allowed five runs in 3.2 innings. Jackson Sanders allowed one run and Dylan Watts two runs without recording an out.

Auburn, 17-4 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, returns to action this weekend with a three-game series at No. 24 Kentucky beginning Friday night at 5:30 p.m. CT.