Tigers get over the hump, finally

It’s been a long time coming.
Auburn got its first win in six weeks and its first conference win since Nov. 11, 2023 with Saturday night’s 24-10 victory at Kentucky.
“Man. Just thank the good Lord,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We've obviously had our chances to win a lot of football games this year and for whatever reason, lack of confidence or not making the right call or not making the right play or things just haven't gone our way.
“And tonight our kids found a way to win and I just couldn't be happier for them.”
The Tigers had been out-scored 52-17 in the fourth quarter of its previous four SEC losses.
Against the Wildcats, Auburn stormed back from an early 10-0 deficit to score 24 unanswered points including a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Plagued by errors in critical moments all season, AU’s fourth quarter at UK included a 45-yard touchdown run by Jarquez Hunter and a goal-line stand that ended with an interception by Kayin Lee.
“I mean, it feels amazing,” said senior linebacker Dorian Mausi Jr. “Being close — however many times we were close — to finally not be satisfied with being on the sideline and up 10 points in the fourth quarter.”
Auburn, which improves to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC, returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time in a month as it hosts No. 25 Vanderbilt next Saturday.