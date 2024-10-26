Tigers get over the hump, finally

It’s been a long time coming.

Auburn got its first win in six weeks and its first conference win since Nov. 11, 2023 with Saturday night’s 24-10 victory at Kentucky.

“Man. Just thank the good Lord,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We've obviously had our chances to win a lot of football games this year and for whatever reason, lack of confidence or not making the right call or not making the right play or things just haven't gone our way.