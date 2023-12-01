There isn't any question about Coleman, though. The Tigers are getting an absolute playmaker — the No.1 player in Alabama and a top 25 national recruit.

This one might be the biggest fish of them all, as Auburn pulled four-star wide receiver Cam Coleman away from Texas A&M Friday. The move by Coleman comes with less than three weeks to go until early signing day.

Hugh Freeze has done it again. He's flipped another major target from an SEC program.

Coleman shocked the nation when he announced his commitment to Texas A&M July 4. It was a huge get for the Aggies, pulling Coleman away from Auburn — which was largely considered the front runner at the time.

The Phenix City, Ala., native continued to explore options throughout the fall, though, as Florida State, Colorado and Auburn all made successful efforts to get him on their campuses.

He made a game day visit to Auburn in late October, but it was nothing new. Coleman made several visits to the Plains in the spring and into the summer, taking an official visit in mid-June.

Coleman's next trip didn't come until the New Mexico State game, where he stayed throughout the Tigers' abysmal performance against the Aggies and was the last recruit to leave.

He returned two days later for a surprise unofficial visit the following Monday, and later that week for the Iron Bowl.

This season has been a monster one for Coleman, who's the leading receiver for a Central-Phenix City team on the verge of making the 7A state title game. He's hauled in 56 receptions this season for a staggering 1,229 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns.

Coleman's best performance of his career was a 293-yard performance against Auburn earlier this season, totaling that yardage and scoring four touchdowns on just eight catches.