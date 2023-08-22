“The guy made some really nice catches and runs after the catch,” said Freeze.

The Jackson State transfer was one of the stars of Saturday’s scrimmage catching six passes. First-year coach Hugh Freeze described one of his two touchdown catches as a SportsCenter highlight.

AUBURN | The position is far from settled but there been a few receivers stepping up during fall camp including Shane Hooks.

Auburn appears pretty set at the slot position where veteran Ja’Varrius Johnson returns and sophomore Jay Fair and redshirt freshman Caleb Burton, a Ohio State transfer, have stepped up.

The two outside receiver positions are where AU is trying to solidify the depth chart. Hooks appears close to grabbing one of those spots.

“The guy is talented. He's talented,” said receivers coach Marcus Davis. “He can win the 50-50 ball. To be that big, he comes out of his breaks at a good pace. He tries to play the game physically, too. We're glad we got him. We're glad he's a part of our team.”

It’s been an inconsistent fall for the receivers. A good week will be followed by an inconsistent scrimmage. And Hooks still has work to do to earn the coaches’ full trust.

“He’s a big target. I wish he played the game a little faster,” said Freeze. “We’ve got to get him to do that. I think some of that comes from maybe not playing against the speed of this level yet. If we can get him convinced to run every route and knowing, ‘Dude, you can get a break. Run this route like the game depends upon it.’

“I think that’s the case, truthfully, with a lot of our transfer receivers.”