Tigers fall to Tide

Auburn's losing streak extended to four games Sunday afternoon, as the Tigers dropped a road contest to No. 18 Alabama 66-50, their third straight loss of double figures.

The women's basketball team was not one of them.

Auburn started the game on a good note and controlled the first quarter, outscoring Alabama 20-9, which was capped off by a Jordan Hunter buzzer beater from near half court. It ended up being Auburn's only made three-pointer of the day.

The Tigers rode that momentum into the second quarter and built up a 16-point lead, with Alabama trailing 29-13 on its home court to Auburn. However, as has been a common theme all season, Auburn's opponent found a way to get going and close the first half strong.

Alabama scored 17 straight points and took a one-point lead into halftime.

With 20 points scored in the first quarter, Auburn struggled to even score in double figures in the remaining quarters. Alabama continued to build its lead, and after trailing by 16, won by the same margin.

From the moment Auburn led 29-13 until the end of the game, Alabama outscored the Tigers 53-21.

Auburn has a road contest against Georgia Thursday night at 5 p.m. CST before concluding the regular season Sunday afternoon at home against Mississippi State.