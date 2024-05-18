Tigers fall in season finale
AUBURN | Auburn couldn’t pull off the sweep Saturday as Alabama rallied from a three-run deficit for a 12-5 win at Plainsman Park.
The Tigers, which won the first two games of the series, finish the season 27-26 overall and 8-22 in the SEC.
Auburn led 4-1 after four innings but Alabama out-scored AU 11-1 over the final five innings to complete the comeback.
“Thankful to get that win last night and get the series, but I think it just took a lot out (of our pitching),” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “(Christian) Herberholz really could have got out of there with one run … but it didn’t happen. Credit our opponent.”
AU’s bullpen was battered for eight runs over the final four innings. Dylan Watts (0-4) took the loss allowing three runs on three hits in 0.1 innings.
Ben Schorr allowed a run on one hit and a walk in 0.2 innings, Conner McBride no runs on two hits in 1.1 innings and Will Cannon four runs, three earned, on three hits in 1.0 inning.
After a 2 hour and 36 minute rain delay, Griffin Graves came in to strike out the side in the ninth.
AU starter Herberholz allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.
Auburn scored a run in the first inning on an RBI-single by Ike Irish and another in the second on an RBI-groundout by Chris Stanfield.
Mason Maners slugged a two-run home run over the right field wall in the fourth to stake AU to a 4-1 lead.
Carter Wright singled home a run for AU in the seventh.
Cooper Weiss was 3 of 4 with a double and Caden Green 2 of 4 with a double, triple and two runs scored.