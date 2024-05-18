AUBURN | Auburn couldn’t pull off the sweep Saturday as Alabama rallied from a three-run deficit for a 12-5 win at Plainsman Park. The Tigers, which won the first two games of the series, finish the season 27-26 overall and 8-22 in the SEC. Auburn led 4-1 after four innings but Alabama out-scored AU 11-1 over the final five innings to complete the comeback.

Green had a strong finish to his senior season. (Auburn athletics)

“Thankful to get that win last night and get the series, but I think it just took a lot out (of our pitching),” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “(Christian) Herberholz really could have got out of there with one run … but it didn’t happen. Credit our opponent.” AU’s bullpen was battered for eight runs over the final four innings. Dylan Watts (0-4) took the loss allowing three runs on three hits in 0.1 innings. Ben Schorr allowed a run on one hit and a walk in 0.2 innings, Conner McBride no runs on two hits in 1.1 innings and Will Cannon four runs, three earned, on three hits in 1.0 inning. After a 2 hour and 36 minute rain delay, Griffin Graves came in to strike out the side in the ninth. AU starter Herberholz allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.