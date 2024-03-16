The Commodores drove in six runs with two outs for a series-clinching 13-5 win over Tigers Saturday afternoon at Hawkins Field.

No. 12 Auburn has looked quite the opposite.

Through the first two games of the series, No. 8 Vanderbilt looks every bit like a team that knows how to execute in the key moments of a game.

“I think our guys are absolutely competing but I think the difference has just been their ability and their toughness. They’re playing great baseball right now,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network.

“Their at-bats are just a tick better up and down the lineup. They linked up with two outs and made us pay.”

Auburn falls to 13-5 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.

Combined with Friday night’s 11-1 run-rule win, Vandy batted .375 with two outs and .395 with runners in scoring position while AU hit .200 with two outs and .125 with RISP.

Auburn broke out on top 2-0 in the first on a Vandy error and a Cooper McMurray RBI-double. But VU answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, another in the fourth and then exploded for four in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the eighth.

AU starter Carson Myers (1-2) took the loss allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 3.1 innings.

John Armstrong allowed an unearned run in 0.2 innings, Cam Tilly seven runs on six hits and three walks in 1.2 innings and Dylan Watts two runs on four hits in 2.1 innings.

McMurray was 2 of 3 with two RBI at the plate including a solo home run in the fourth. Javon Hernandez had two singles and Ike Irish and Bobby Pierce had one RBI apiece.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.