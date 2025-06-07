Tigers facing elimination

“Both teams, I’m sure, will try to get that certain amount of sleep if possible, and get back out here and do everything we can to try to win a baseball game and extend it to game three,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

After a 7-6 loss in a 10-inning game that lasted until 1:16 a.m. CT, Auburn will face elimination in game two of its NCAA Super Regional a little more than 12 hours later against Coastal Carolina.

Game two is set to get underway at 2 p.m. with the Chanticleers one win away from clinching a spot in the 2025 College World Series. The Tigers will have to win Saturday to force a winner-take-all finale on Sunday.

Coastal built a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning before Auburn climbed back in it with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth, and two in the seventh.

Auburn had two runners on base and one out in the ninth and 10th innings, but hit into double plays in both, lining out to the second baseman, who caught a runner off second base.

The Tigers stranded eight base runners and were just 1 of 10 with runners in scoring position.

"We just didn’t link up the way we did last weekend or when we’re playing at our best,” said Thompson. “I do think (Cameron) Flukey and (Dominick) Carbone had something to do with that.

“Hopefully, tomorrow we’ll be able to come out and pass it down and get guys to the spot … We’ve got to try to build innings and then punch through.”

Friday’s game, which was delayed one hour and 46 minutes due to rain and lightning, was played in front of a record crowd of 7,891 at Plainsman Park.

Auburn falls to 41-19 while Coastal improves to 52-11. CCU has won 22 straight games and is 41-0 when leading after six innings.

Saturday’s game will be on ESPN2.