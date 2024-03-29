The 4th-ranked Aggies went on to clinch the series with a 12-8 win at Blue Bell Park Friday night and will go for the sweep Saturday.

Auburn got back in the game with three runs in the top of sixth to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 5-4, and immediately gave up five runs in the bottom of the inning.

It was the same ‘ole song and dance.

“To not be able to perform and keep up with the guys in this league, it’s OK to be frustrated. You just can’t be sad and you’ve got to keep playing,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Between these two nights, if somebody could of done something on the mound, we could of got out of here with a W.”

The Tigers fall to 16-10 overall and 1-7 in the SEC.

Texas A&M’s five-run sixth started with an error by second baseman Javon Hernandez and a walk by reliever Cam Tilly.

The bottom four in AU’s order were a combined 1 of 17 at the plate with nine strikeouts.

AU starter Chase Allsup (1-2) took the loss allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk in 4.2 innings. He’s made it through five innings in just two of his seven starts this season.

After giving up a walk, home run and double to begin the first inning, Allsup settled down to retire the next nine batters before TAMU struck for a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Tilly allowed four runs, three earned, on two hits and a walk in 0.1 innings, John Armstrong a run on two hits and a walk in 1.0 inning and Alex Petrovic two runs on five hits and two walks in 1.1 innings. Ben Schorr got the final two outs in the eighth.

Cooper McMurray was 3 of 4 with two RBI including a two-run home run in the second, his 11th of the season. Ike Irish was 3 of 5 with five RBI including a grand slam in the ninth, his 10th home run of the season. Chris Stanfield was 2 of 5.

The series concludes Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.