Tigers drop heartbreaker

Auburn had a chance at the end of regulation to win the game, but a Broome turnaround rimmed out to send the game to overtime.

The Tigers had tied the game up after Johni Broome hit a three with 15 seconds left.

AUBURN | Mark Sears hit a floater at the buzzer as No. 7 Alabama defeated No. 1 Auburn 93-91 in overtime in Neville Arena on Saturday afternoon.

"We talked in the locker room about the things we did well and the things we did not do well — the things that we need to do to win that game," Bruce Pearl said. "Obviously, those are two teams that are capable of getting to the Final Four. Both teams stepped up in a lot of ways and played great basketball.

The Tide came out of the locker room punching, taking an eight-point lead at the 13:57 mark after a basket and free throw by Aiden Sherrell. Grant Nelson went on a little heater for Alabama, scoring nine of the Tide's next 12 points.

Tahaad Pettiford answered Nelson back, making three straight three-pointers to keep the Tigers from falling behind by a considerable margin. Broome, held to single digits in points the previous two games, scored 16 points before halftime, including the final two Auburn baskets before the break.

Trailing by three at halftime, Auburn took a five-point lead after a three and layup from Miles Kelly. The Tide then went on a 15-2 capped by a dunk by Clifford Omoyuri to give Alabama an eight-point lead with 10:10 to go.

Denver Jones made a bucket at 4:15 to give Auburn a three-point lead, but a three-pointer from Labaron Philon tied the game again.

Chad Baker-Mazara was ejected following a flagrant two-foul in the second half, causing the guard to miss the rest of the game.

Broome finished with a career-high 34 points, while Pettiford finished with 19. Miles Kelly added 13 points, while Broome and Dylan Cardwell both brought down eight rebounds.

"I thought Johni Broome demonstrated to the country why he's the National Player of the Year — or should be, in my opinion," Pearl said. "As I explained to Johni after the game, that's what I expect from him. It was great to see him step up. Just need him to continue to step up, because it was great to see him be capable of that.

Much like in the loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday, the Tigers were hurt by offensive rebounds by their opponents, with the Tide scoring 18 second-chance points.

"Our front line has to rebound better," Pearl said. "Our front line has to defend better."

The Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) open the SEC Tournament in Nashville on Friday at noon CT against an opponent to be determined.