Tigers drop game one

“I saw double-digit punch-outs,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Hunter Elliott, I tip my hat to him. You’ve got a guy on the mound that’s an ace. He absolutely got after us there.”

The Ole Miss starter threw seven shutout innings to lead the 22nd-ranked Rebels to a 9-2 win Thursday night at Swayze Field.

The Tigers fall to 37-16 overall and 16-12 in the SEC while Ole Miss improves to 36-17 and 15-13.

Auburn, which had totaled 65 runs in its previous four games, struck out eight times against Elliott and 11 times in the game.

Execution was an issue for the Tigers throughout the game.

AU had two runners picked off base, committed an error that led to four unearned runs and allowed a runner to score from third base after having a runner caught between first and second.

Five AU pitchers combined to issue three walks, hit three batters and throw two wild pitches.

“We need to have a chip on our shoulder and be the hungrier team every time we take the field in this league. I’m not so sure we were that tonight,” said Thompson.

“I trust these guys. I trust the leadership of this group. They’ve got to get back out here and figure out some of those things that are more effort oriented. Hopefully, we can reset this thing immediately and get back in this series tomorrow.”

AU starter Cam Tilly (3-2) took the loss allowing four runs on four hits, one walk and three hit batters in 5.0 innings. He struck out five on 79 pitches.

Carson Myers allowed an unearned run on two hits in 1.0 inning, John Armstrong two runs, one earned on one hit and a walk in 0.0 innings, Jackson Sanders two unearned runs on one hit and a walk in 0.1 innings and Ben Schorr no runs on three hits in 1.2 innings.

Eric Snow was 3 of 4 with a two-RBI double in the ninth.

The series continues Friday at 6 p.m. CT and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.