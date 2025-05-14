Record-setting season

AUBURN | Auburn baseball is thriving under the leadership of Butch Thompson.
The Tigers’ 10th-year head coach has led AU to two appearances in the College World Series in the last five postseasons and has set attendance records for four consecutive seasons.
This season, in the newly expanded Plainsman Park, Auburn brought in 163,797 fans, which shattered last year’s attendance record of 131,576.
Auburn also set a new single-game attendance record (7,231) against LSU April 12 and a new three-game series attendance record (19,119) against LSU April 11-13.
“This environment is different now. This is a harder place to play than it's ever been,” said Thompson. “Our people have a lot to do with that.”
With Tuesday night’s 19-1 win over Jacksonville State, Auburn finished the regular season with a 25-6 home record. The 25 wins tie the 2015 team and is the third-most since 2003.
AU was also 12-3 in home SEC games, which ties the 1999 team for most league wins at home.
That should provide the Tigers with a big advantage if they host an NCAA Regional and/or Super Regional in the postseason.
“I think our fans have been huge for us this year,” said senior Cooper McMurray. “Just a huge shoutout to them for all the support we’ve had all year. I think it shows. The guys love playing at Plainsman Park. You’d be crazy if you didn’t. Just getting to have a chance to play some postseason ball at Plainsman Park is huge.”
No. 2 Auburn closes out the regular season with a three-game series at No. 22 Ole Miss beginning Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.