Record-setting season

This season, in the newly expanded Plainsman Park, Auburn brought in 163,797 fans, which shattered last year’s attendance record of 131,576.

The Tigers’ 10th-year head coach has led AU to two appearances in the College World Series in the last five postseasons and has set attendance records for four consecutive seasons.

AUBURN | Auburn baseball is thriving under the leadership of Butch Thompson.

Auburn also set a new single-game attendance record (7,231) against LSU April 12 and a new three-game series attendance record (19,119) against LSU April 11-13.

“This environment is different now. This is a harder place to play than it's ever been,” said Thompson. “Our people have a lot to do with that.”

With Tuesday night’s 19-1 win over Jacksonville State, Auburn finished the regular season with a 25-6 home record. The 25 wins tie the 2015 team and is the third-most since 2003.

AU was also 12-3 in home SEC games, which ties the 1999 team for most league wins at home.

That should provide the Tigers with a big advantage if they host an NCAA Regional and/or Super Regional in the postseason.

“I think our fans have been huge for us this year,” said senior Cooper McMurray. “Just a huge shoutout to them for all the support we’ve had all year. I think it shows. The guys love playing at Plainsman Park. You’d be crazy if you didn’t. Just getting to have a chance to play some postseason ball at Plainsman Park is huge.”

No. 2 Auburn closes out the regular season with a three-game series at No. 22 Ole Miss beginning Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.