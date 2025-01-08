Tigers don't panic in close win

With 4:44 left and No. 2 Auburn up 17 points over Texas, it seemed that the Tigers were heading toward another blowout victory in a season filled with them.

The Longhorns didn't give up, though, cutting the lead to three twice with less than a minute to go. Many teams might have lost their cool after blowing such a big lead, but not these Tigers. In fact, Johni Broome considered it a benefit for him and his teammates.

"It was actually good for us," he said. "Nobody in the huddle was panicked. We needed a close ball game. We needed some adversity to see how we could play with it on the road. We handled it pretty well. We had one costly turnover at the end. But, other than that, we handled it pretty well."