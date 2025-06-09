Rivals100 WR 'had an amazing time' on Auburn OV

"It was great," Mathews said. "I had an amazing time here with the staff...They took very good care of us, me and my family."

Mathews took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend, his first trip to the Plains since the spring.

Now, the Tigers are right in the middle of his recruitment as a summer decision lingers.

Auburn was one of the first programs to offer Rivals100 wide receiver Jase Mathews when the recruiting process got underway.

Rated as the No. 68 overall player in the country, Mathews previously took official visits to Colorado and Ole Miss before heading to Auburn. Once in town, he spent time catching up with position coach Marcus Davis and quality control coach Heath Dedeaux.

"Me and Coach Davis stay in touch," Mathews said. "We probably talk twice a week, probably. And Coach Heath, he's my guy."

One of the things that Mathews likes about Davis is that he's a young coach. Since the beginning of his recruitment, the two have developed a strong relationship. Meeting one-on-one with Davis was the highlight of the trip.

"I feel like we’ve built a good connection," Mathews said. "And it's just getting stronger day by day...He showed me some things I can do to get better. They bettered my game. And he gave me some life tips outside of football."

Auburn continues to show Mathews that he's a priority for the program and he thinks highly of the Tigers too.

"They're definitely one of my top schools," he said.

Mathews plans to take official visits to Texas A&M and Miami over the next two weeks, before making a decision in late August.