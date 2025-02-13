Tigers crushed by Tennessee

The Volunteers crushed Auburn, 99-61, scoring more points against the Tigers than any other team since Johnnie Harris took over the program. It was Auburn's sixth conference road loss, as the Tigers remain winless away from Neville Arena in SEC play.

It was a different story Thursday night when the Tigers traveled to Tennessee.

Earlier this week, Auburn battled ranked Oklahoma down to the final seconds on the road.

Seeking to control the game early, Auburn jumped out in front and led for the majority of the first quarter.

It was all downhill from there.

Tennessee shot 73% from the field in the second quarter, scoring 28 points and taking a 16-point lead into halftime. The lead only grew in the third quarter, as the depth on Tennessee's bench began to become a factor. The Volunteers' bench outscored Auburn's bench 34-6.

Nothing changed for Auburn in the fourth and it seemingly got worse, as the Tigers were outscored 28-9 in the final quarter of the game, which included a 19-2 Tennessee run over the final 4:52 of regulation.

DeYona Gaston was Auburn's leading scorer for the sixth consecutive game and recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Yuting Deng was the only other Tiger in double figures, with 13 points — 12 of which came in the first half. Deng attempted one shot from the field in the second half.

Auburn's next game is a home game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. CST.