Tigers blow late lead, lose to Vanderbilt

"I tried to call timeouts in the fourth quarter to rest our kids," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "I thought, in that fourth quarter, we got tired. We started making bad decisions. We missed layups. We missed three layups that really hurt us, and then we made bad decisions [on defense], fouling, not switching right and fouling."

Despite a career day by true freshman Yuting Deng, who dropped 27 points, Auburn blew a double digit lead in the fourth quarter and went scoreless for nearly the first three minutes of overtime on its way to losing 98-88 to Vanderbilt.

Auburn built up a steady lead over the first three quarters, outscoring the Commodores in each of them and putting up at least 20 points in two of them. The team started the fourth quarter on an 8-3 run, pushing its lead to the biggest of the day at 15 points and appeared on its way to a fourth-straight home win.

Vanderbilt then exploded offensively, outscoring Auburn 25-10 in regulation. Mar'Shaun Bostic was called for a foul with 0.9 seconds on the clock, which sent Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blake to the line for three free throws. Blake hit all three and forced overtime.

The Commodores' freshman finished the day with an NCAA record for points scored by a freshman with 55.

Bostic's foul was her fifth of the day, meaning the Tigers were without their senior point guard for overtime.

"Not having your senior point guard who, you know, she breaks the press and then gets you in an offense, she has an understanding," Harris said. "You have to go in with a freshman who did foul, but when you're in that situation, you know, the experience is the experience."

Auburn was outscored 14-4 in the overtime period and two of the Tigers' points were free throws. Its next game is a road game at Alabama, set for Sunday at 4 p.m. CST.