"It means everything," said Buckner, "I grew up wanting to be an Auburn Tiger and getting an opportunity to do it just means the world to me."

The Auburn (Ala.) High standout committed to the hometown Tigers Friday afternoon as a preferred walk-on.

AUBURN | Auburn has had a long run of successful long snappers and JR Buckner is aiming to be the next.

Buckner attended Auburn's specialist camp Wednesday, catching the eye of special teams coordinator Tanner Burns, who offered him a preferred walk-on spot.

Buckner returned to Auburn Thursday morning to meet with coach Hugh Freeze.

"I didn't take the offer right then," Buckner said. "I sat on it for a minute and then I went up there (Friday) morning and talked to the guys and committed up there."

Buckner, 6-foot and 255 pounds, was an offensive lineman for Auburn High School before switching to long snapper the spring before his junior season.

"I knew I wasn't going to play SEC football as a 6-foot offensive lineman," he said, "So I had to find my niche and long snapping was it."

Buckner was ranked the nation's No. 17 long snapper at Kohl's Kicking camp this summer.

Auburn's current starting long snapper, Jacob Quattlebaum, is a senior this year so the job will be open going into 2024.

"I can graduate early," said Buckner. "It just depends on what the snapping situation looks like."

Former Auburn long snapper, Josh Harris, has been an active NFL player for more than a decade.