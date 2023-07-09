PIKE ROAD, AL | Granger Shook coached at Colquitt County in Georgia and both Prattville and Trinity Presbyterian in Alabama before taking over at Pike Road this spring. He’s seen his fair share of Power 5 players and Malik Blocton ranks right up there among the best. “Auburn is getting a very instinctive, elite competitor,” said Shook. “I’ve been fortunate enough and blessed to coach some SEC players in a short amount of time and he is definitely one of top guys that I’ve ever been around.

Blocton is Auburn's 10th commitment for the 2023 class. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

“His instincts, his hands, his feet — he just has a nose for the ball. He wants to be successful.” Blocton, 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, committed to Auburn Saturday, choosing the Tigers over Texas, Alabama, Florida and Troy. He had more than 40 offers. Shook plans to take advantage of Blocton’s versatility this fall, playing him at every position along the defensive line to try and keep opposing offenses guessing. He had 109 tackles, 37 tackles-for-loss and 12 sacks as a junior. “There’s a lot of d-lineman that want to play on the edge — whether it’s a 4, 4i or 5 technique — but he’s going to play everything for us. And he wants to play everything for us as far as inside and 0 and all the way out,” said Shook. “Just to have that flexibility with him and to have that want-to, he’s a special kid.”