Auburn announced Wednesday that it had signed the former California quarterback as a wide receiver. He's the fourth player to transfer into Auburn this cycle, joining wide receiver Robert Lewis , defensive lineman Gage Keys and linebacker Dorian Mausi .

Not only that, he's reuniting with an old high school teammate.

Jackson is originally from Naperville, Illinois, and the same high school as current starting quarterback Payton Thorne.

In fact, Thorne was throwing passes to Jackson while the two played at Naperville Central. Thorne graduated two years ahead of Jackson and went to Michigan State, while Jackson was a three-star prospect who signed with TCU in the 2021 class.

In two seasons with the Horned Frogs, Jackson completed all six pass attempts that he made and elected to transfer to Cal in January 2023.

After a battle between Ben Finley and Fernando Mendoza in training camp, Jackson won the starting job for the Golden Bears. Jackson was injured in the season opener against North Texas, leading to Finley getting the start against Auburn, although Jackson did eventually see the field.

He completed 14 of 27 passes for 129 yards passing and had two passes intercepted against Auburn.

Jackson heads to Auburn with two years of eligibility and will be able to play immediately.