Tigers add a lot of versatility in Bobo

AUBURN | Drew Bobo plays left tackle for Auburn High School. When he steps up to Auburn University next season, he could easily transition to guard or center. Bobo, the son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, committed to AU on Sunday. “He’s got great feet. He works tremendously hard,” said Auburn HS head coach Keith Etheredge. “He’s a kid that can play any position upfront — center, guard, tackle. That makes him invaluable for us. Our center’s went out a couple of times and he’s jumped in there and played center for us. He’s played tackle all year.

Bobo is Auburn's 12th commitment for the 2022 class. (Auburn athletics)

“He’s a kid that grades out at over 90 percent about every game. He has about 4-5 pancakes per game. Just a quality young man and a great football player.” Etheredge expects Bobo, who is up to 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, to play guard or center for AU. “He moves so well, he can play guard. He’s so dependable and smart, he can play center too,” said Etheredge. “I think he’ll probably be an interior guy to start with and if they need some help outside, he’s a guy that can move out there and do that too.” Bobo is the second Auburn High standout to commit to AU joining linebacker Powell Gordon. The Tigers could be close to adding a third in offensive tackle Eston Harris. All three serve as captains but Bobo might have the most natural leadership skills. "He’s a great leader,” said Etheredge said. “He’s mild-mannered and a real quiet kid, but when he talks all the kids listen. They all respect him. Everybody knows he wants to do things the right way.”