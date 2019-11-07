EDITOR'S NOTE: This was a live blog authored during Gus Malzahn's weekly, semi-serious radio program. This week's segment was taped, so there were no questions asked and things were more brief than usual. You may see that as a good thing. You may see that as a bad thing. I'll leave that up to you.

6:06 -- Gus says the bye week has been good. 6:07 -- Not Andy asks about the young guys. Gus says no. "It's more about getting more work for our starters and twos." 6:07 -- Not Andy asks about the best thing about the bye week. "There was really good energy in practice the last two days." 6:08 -- Health updates ... Gus says Marlon and Jeremiah have been practicing.

6:08 -- Not Andy asks about scouting for UGA, Ala and Samford ahead of time. "You get a picture, but the bottom line of the next game, the next opponent." (Mentions that they do take a big-picture view.) 6:09 -- Not Andy asks about the Ole Miss game. "If we make a couple of those field goals and not fumble going in, we feel real good about that game. We were able to get in pace and rhythm. I really feel like our quarterback played his best game, too." 6:10 -- Not Andy asks about Gus' message to the fans with these seniors' careers winding down. Gus gushes about his elders. "They're all class men. This next (game) is as good as it gets." 6:11 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Wee Willie and D-Brown. Gus gushes about both of them, explains that Wee Willie used to be a walk-on. DID YOU KNOW THAT? Gus mentions that Derrick is good. "He so well-rounded ... a great leader, a great ambassador for Auburn." 6:12 -- Gus says they'll have the entire game plan ready to go when they hit practice Sunday. "We'll be able to get extra reps against the things you think you'll see." 6:12 -- Early thoughts on UGA? Gus notes that UGA hasn't conceded a rushing touchdown. "They have some real guys up front." He says they pressure QBs more these days. "They're a very well-rounded team." 6:13 -- Not Andy asks if the bye week goes by quickly. "I think it's about the same (as a game week). You're in a routine. It's a different routine. They go by pretty quick this time of year." 6:13 -- Gus offers a steely WAR EAGLE as he signs off.