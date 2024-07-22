"Now we have a set plan, a full offseason... You're just familiar with everything. So, yeah, there's no doubt there's going to be more confidence that comes with that. I think that good things are coming because of that."

"Having a full year is a huge difference," Thorne told reporters at SEC Media Days. "Last year getting here in the middle of summer, obviously that's not ideal going into a new offense, a new team, a new atmosphere.

Thorne has had a full offseason to learn his team which is a major contrast to the year prior as he wasn't in Auburn until June.

While Payton Thorne may not be a Heisman contender in 2024, Auburn has given him the necessary resources to make a year two leap.

Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow went from average SEC starters to Heisman winners; Bo Nix became a first-round pick after his final season; Jaxson Dart had an okay first year at Ole Miss and became one of the best quarterbacks in the country in his second season in Oxford.

It has become common to see transfer quarterbacks take a leap in their second year at a new program.

And now not only is Thorne more comfortable with his surroundings, but he's also gotten closer to Hugh Freeze, who has expressed full confidence in Thorne.

That's meaningful to Thorne.

"Honestly, at the quarterback position having -- your coach having your back is huge, to be honest with you," Thorne said. "To hear those things from Coach Freeze is awesome. I feel like me and him are really on the same page right now. We're working to really see eye-to-eye on everything with the offense, and that comes with watching film.

"I think that we're really in a good place right now, and it's going to continue to get better."

Thorne can improve all he wants, but if he doesn't have the necessary help around him at receiver then it's all for naught, as was the case in 2023.

Fortunately for Thorne and Auburn, that's no longer the case

In the offseason, the Tigers added what Freeze and his staff have called the best receiver class in the country which was headlined by 5-star Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson, who was a top-40 player in the class.

The Tigers also did work in the transfer portal adding Keandre Lambert-Smith and Robert Lewis, both of whom led their former teams in receiving yards the year prior.

In addition to the receivers, Auburn's two best offensive players from the previous year, Jarquez Hunter and Rivaldo Fairweather, are back for their senior seasons.

The new additions alongside the returning production should do wonders for Thorne, who has shown in the past what he can do with the right weapons, specifically in 2021 at Michigan State, a season in which he threw 27 touchdowns.

"Any time you give a quarterback weapons out there that have the ability to win in tight coverage, he has the confidence that he can let go of it on time and not have to worry about the pressure as much," Freeze said. "It's gonna help his confidence."

Auburn did what it needed to do to surround Thorne with as much talent as possible, but everything rides on how the fifth-year quarterback produces. He's confident that he will.

"My confidence comes from the preparation that we've put in," Thorne said. "I think it's been a really good offseason."