FOLEY, Ala. — There was a weight lifted off the shoulders of Perry Thompson when he flipped from Alabama to Auburn in late July.

It was a lengthy battle between the two in-state programs, but ultimately Thompson chose to commit to Hugh Freeze. He made the decision because he believes in what Freeze is trying to build on the Plains.

Now, he's helping build it, too, by playing the role of recruiter.

"I just want to build one of Auburn’s best classes," Thompson said. "We’re trying to get a top 10 class right now, I feel like if we get a top 10 class, we can be special."