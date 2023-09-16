Thompson on '24 class: 'We can be special'
FOLEY, Ala. — There was a weight lifted off the shoulders of Perry Thompson when he flipped from Alabama to Auburn in late July.
It was a lengthy battle between the two in-state programs, but ultimately Thompson chose to commit to Hugh Freeze. He made the decision because he believes in what Freeze is trying to build on the Plains.
Now, he's helping build it, too, by playing the role of recruiter.
"I just want to build one of Auburn’s best classes," Thompson said. "We’re trying to get a top 10 class right now, I feel like if we get a top 10 class, we can be special."
Auburn's class is just on the outskirts of top-10 status, sitting at No. 13 in the Rivals team rankings. Thompson, who's listed as a four-star recruit, faced a fellow four-star wide receiver committed to the Tigers Friday night when Foley hosted Baker High and Bryce Cain.
"Pretty quick guy," Thompson said of Cain. "I don’t know why they didn’t put me on him, because he was torching our other DBs. He’s pretty valid overall, we’re gonna be pretty good at Auburn."
The two were on opposing sidelines Friday, but this time next year, they'll be lining up together on offense.
"I feel like next level, we’re gonna dominate a lot," Thompson said. "I feel like they can’t really bracket me in college because we’re gonna have Bryce on the other side and hopefully another receiver, so we’re gonna be pretty good in college."
Both Thompson and Cain will be coached by wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis, who was in attendance for their game.
"That means a lot, traveling all the way from Auburn to come watch me play," Thompson said. "Stayed about the whole game, that means a lot to me."
Thompson visited Alabama last week, yes, but only because Auburn didn't have a home game. He plans to be at every game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium this season and remains firmly locked in with Auburn.