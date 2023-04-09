"They were playing good, it was kinda slippery out there," Greene said about the defense. "I liked how they were moving around. They looked fast."

He attended the Tigers Junior Day in late January, watched a practice in mid-March and Saturday, attended Auburn's first A-Day under Hugh Freeze. Similar to his previous visits, A-Day was a success.

When Greene was last on campus, he caught a partial glimpse at practice, so seeing the defense in action again was big. Not only that, but he got to catch up with defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and head coach Hugh Freeze.

"[Garrett] was talking to me," Greene said. "He brought a couple other recruits for a little meeting. He was just saying 'This 2024 class, bring good athletes to Auburn, make a culture."

Garrett wasn't the only one pushing for Greene to join the Tigers' 2024 class. Auburn's quarterback commit and noted recruiter Walker White introduced himself to the four-star defensive end.

"He asked me if I could sack him in the locker room," Greene said. "He said maybe I could find out and play with him."

Right now, Auburn is in a select group of schools sticking out to Greene. LSU, South Carolina and Georgia are the others, with Greene expressing interest in taking official visits to each of them.