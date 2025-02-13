THE RUNDOWN: Episode 669

Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around D.J. Durkin's massive raise and contract extension.

Other things were discussed as well, including:

• Who stuck out at the Under Armour event in Atlanta last week?

• Auburn hoops went 1-1 last week. What happened against Florida?

• Denver Jones and Chaney Johnson awoke for the Vandy game, though!

• What's wrong with Johni? Is anything wrong with Johni?

• What's wrong with Chad? Is anything wrong with Chad?

• How many wins will Auburn need to clinch another regular-season title?

• The women are moving along decently.

• Softball had a terrific opening weekend — but this weekend will tell us much more.

• Baseball season begins Friday!

The show ends with a concise supply of salutations and commendations for the most outstanding contributions on The Bunker, our award-winning message board. A good time was had by all.

