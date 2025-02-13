Big additions for Opening Day

Plainsman Park underwent a $30 million renovation in the offseason that includes new premium box seating behind home plate and down the first-base line, general admission seating above the Green Monster in left field, expanded seating, dining and beverage options on the terrace down the first-base line and an improved tiered terrace and premium box seating down the third-base line.

The new additions will raise the capacity of Plainsman Park from 4,403 to around 6,300.

“We’ve had 34 sellouts the last two years. That’s all but three SEC games,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We’re excited for those enhancements and changes. I was blessed this morning to be able to walk around with coach (Hal) Baird, that original desire to have those seats about that monster and that green wall. And just seeing how the 984 Club has honored the six College World Series teams.

“For him to see some of those photos and for us to be here in 2025 as stewards of the program and be able to look back to somebody that had a vision for the program and for us to still be in alignment with that was gratifying and pretty awesome.”

The new additions also include an expanded locker room for the players. A new weight room and coaches’ offices are scheduled to be completed this summer.

“It’s awesome. It feels like a big league ballpark,” said senior pitcher Parker Carlson. “Everywhere in the SEC kind of feels like that, but you just see how much the coaching staff and our staff in general put into our program and where they want to take it, it’s going to be really cool seeing people in those seats they have been building all fall. I couldn’t be more excited to see people there.”

Auburn, which added 21 newcomers, opens the season this weekend with a three-game series against Holy Cross. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.