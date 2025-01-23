THE RUNDOWN: Episode 666

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Daniel Locke and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the remarkable list of prospects planning to attend Junior Day this weekend.

Other things were discussed as well, including:

• Chad Lunsford is BACK with the football program as special team coordinator.

• Could there be 30 (??) rated recruits here this weekend?

• Can Auburn keep open its pipeline with St. Frances in Baltimore?

• The Fightin' Pearls are up to 17-1, but that Georgia game was ... interesting.

• Tahaad Pettiford looks like the best option at point guard, honestly.

• What's the latest with Johni Broome?

• Scouting report on this Tennessee team coming into The Nev.

• The Fightin' Johnnies got their first win of the conference season!

• What should fans expect from Yuting Deng these next six weeks?

• Baseball's opening day is only a month away.

The show ends with an ample supply of salutations and commendations for the most outstanding contributions on The Bunker, our award-winning message board. A good time was had by all.

