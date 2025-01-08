THE RUNDOWN: Episode 664

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the 15 portal players Auburn has amassed during this latest window.

Other things were discussed as well, including:

• Roc Bellantoni is a tremendous culture fit for Auburn

• Why did Tanner Burns insist on a new title just to bounce for Texas State?

• What will a college program be getting with Auburn HS tailback Omar Mabson?

• It's time for another Junior Day!

• The men's basketball team is looking very good — despite a close one at Texas.

• What makes Johni Broome so damn dreamy on the court?

• Tahaad Pettiford is progressing better than even the most optimistic projections.

• Expecting this team to win more than 15 league games is madness, y'all. Stop it.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.