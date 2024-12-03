THE RUNDOWN: Episode 663

Jay G. Tate, Caleb Jones and Henry Patton (along with a cameo from Bryan Matthews) reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the Iron Bowl, the Tigers' hopes for early signing day and the Fightin' Pearls' trip to Duke.

Topics:

• Iron Bowl didn't end well for Auburn.

• Payton Thorne gets 301 yards in his goodbye game. ha ha

• This season was miserable and not up to the Auburn standard.

• Will there be a shakeup on the coaching staff?

• Auburn lost a key commit on Tuesday. How are things looking overall?

• Can Auburn flip one of Justus Terry, Na'eem Offord, Ousmane Kromah?

• What will happen with Donovan Starr?

• Is this still an elite class without Nate Marshall?

• Auburn went 3-0 in Maui — and looked damn good doing it.

• What will be the secret sauce for the Tigers' game at Duke?

• The women's team has been somewhat dissappointing so far.

The show ends with an extremely tight supply of salutations, shoutouts and a couple shoutdowns for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.