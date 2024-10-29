THE RUNDOWN, Episode 658

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the big win at Kentucky.

Among items discussed:

• They started out passing Saturday, but running the ball worked well after that.

• Jarquez Hunter is a beast.

• They had six freshman on the field for the goal-line stand!

• It was finally time for Auburn to learn how to win a game.

• Hugh has seen enough with the punt-return team — for now.

• Is Alex McPherson actually back?

• Keyron Crawford picked a fine time to have a personal renaissance.

• What's going on with Keionte Scott?

• Payton Thorne is good when he doesn't have to be The Man.

• Vanderbilt is a different beast.

• Who is visiting this weekend for the first home game since September?

• Auburn basketball played a game. It went well-ish.

• Is Johni Broome actually going to play power forward?

• What should we expect from J.P. Pegues?

• These freshman might be really good ... for freshmen.

The show ends with a concise supply of salutations, shoutouts and a couple shoutdowns for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.