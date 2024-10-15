THE RUNDOWN: Episode 656

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the Tigers' off week.

Among items discussed:

• "It was a good open week." What does that mean?

• "How you finish anything is of great value in life." Like drives? Yes, like drives.

• What really happened during that 4th-down disaster at UGA?

• "27 needs to touch it more." We heartily agree.

• What does the Auburn rank-and-file think about a terrific self-scout?

• Is Hugh Freeze actually close with Eliah Drinkwitz?

• Why hasn't Auburn lost any recruits over this 2-4 start?

• Speaking of that, WR Sam Turner flipped from Georgia Tech last week.

• How many players will Auburn sign this cycle?

• Tipoff at Toomer's is almost here!

• Baseball swept a two-game series at Florida State -- and looked quite good doing it.

The show ends with a larger-than-usual supply of salutations, shoutouts and a couple shoutdowns for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

