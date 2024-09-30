Embed content not available

Bryan Matthews, Henry Patton, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the Tigers' loss to Oklahoma.

That includes:

• How culpable is Payton Thorne in this one?

• How about Hugh Freeze?

• Auburn's statistical footprint is actually very good — aside from the LOSSES.

• Third-down defense sure improved.

• There sure are a lot of freshmen playing right now.

• How can this team start actually winning games?

• What happens this weekend in Athens?

• Is Deuce Knight going to commit someday? Or is this a wild goose chase?

• Is Juju Lewis actually a factor again?

• Simon Walker committed to Bruce Pearl. That's a good start to their 2025 class.

• What about the weekend hoops visitors?

• And more ...

The show ends with a supply of salutations, shoutouts and a couple shoutdowns for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.