Bryan Matthews, Henry Patton, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Old Football Complex to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on the Tigers' stunning, 21-14 loss to the Cal Golden Bears.

• What happened to Payton Thorne?

• Why did they stop running the ball during the second half?

• Is Hugh Freeze accepting enough accountability here?

• Does Freeze regret not ponying up for a big-name portal quarterback?

• The offensive line is a serious issue, too.

• Are there solutions in the secondary?

• What will it take for Auburn to hold this excellent recruiting class together moving forward?



The show ends with a concise supply of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

