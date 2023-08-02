Talented ’26 WR hoping to earn AU offer
AUBURN | Christian Ward has already earned seven offers, which is a pretty good amount for a 2026 prospect.
The wide receiver, who also plays defensive back, from Carrollton (Ga.) High is hoping to pick up one more pretty soon.
“I’d be very blessed,” said Ward of adding an Auburn offer. “I like this school. I’ve been looking at going here my whole life.”
Ward, 6-foot-3 and 178 pounds, visited AU for Big Cat last Saturday and also attended a camp in June. He’s already been to AU a total of four times.
“It was a good vibe,” said Ward of Big Cat. “I see it’s family. They’re throwing each other in the pool and stuff. I like it. Very, very nice.”
Ward’s current offers include Texas A&M, Washington State, Arkansas State, UAB, UConn, Austin Peay and Bethune-Cookman.
Ward said he spoke to a number of AU’s coaches during Big Cat including Marcus Davis, who’s in charge of the wide receivers.
The Tigers could be hard to beat if their added to his list of offers.
“I like it. The facility is nice. I like that they make you feel like it’s family down here,” said Ward.