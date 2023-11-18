AUBURN | This is not the kind of history Hugh Freeze wanted to make in his first season at Auburn. New Mexico State, a 26-point underdog, beat the Tigers 31-10 Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s the Aggies first win over an SEC opponent in 28 games. "As good as last week felt and as complete as we played in all three phases, it was the exact opposite today," said AU coach Hugh Freeze. "And it’s very disappointing.

Auburn came up far short on both sides of the ball against New Mexico State. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

"Our university deserves a better effort than that and that’s my job to make sure they give that and we did not today." NMSU out-gained AU 414-213 including 213 rushing yards to 65. AU ran just 46 plays on offense, totaled 12 penalties for 105 yards and was 2 of 10 on third down. With the loss, Auburn drops to 6-5 overall and its three-game winning streak comes to an end. "I don't even know how to feel right now to be honest with you. I'm just in disbelief. I don't know, it don't feel like real life to me," said senior defensive back Jaylin Simpson. Leading 10-7 at half, NMSU stretched it to 17-7 as quarterback Diego Pavia connected on a 17-yard pass to Star Thomas on 3rd and goal from the 17. On the next drive, NMSU converted a 4th and 2 on a fake punt and then threw a 2-yard TD pass on 4th and goal from the 2-yard line to take a 24-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter. NMSU tacked on another late TD as Pavia finished 19 of 28 for 201 yards with three touchdowns.