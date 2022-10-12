STULTZ: Rambling toward a much-needed bye week
We are already halfway through Auburn’s 2022 regular season. How in the world is that possible? It seems like yesterday we heard about how everything is different this year, that the offensive line is improving and Tank Bigsby would be a major feature in the offense.
Yeah, Monday was so long ago. I joke, but it’s not far from the truth. This season has gone exactly how the pessimists thought it would, while the optimists are wondering where it went wrong. One thing I know for sure is that it hasn’t been boring. It never is, and that is a great thing.
With a trip to Ole Miss coming up and the vastly overrated Grove (yes, I said it) along with a bye week coming up, I thought it would be a great time to clear my mind – and hopefully my sinuses, damn cold – with another edition of my ramblings. Don’t worry: I don’t mention golf at all this time. I swear. On we go!
- That was, by far, the least amount of Auburn fans I have seen for a game at Georgia since I have been watching the Tigers play football. I understand why, but it was still disappointing to see.
- Is Athens the most complicated college town to get in and out of at all times? I would rather drive across the country six times than travel that stretch from Lawrenceville to Athens once. It makes getting to Clemson like a breeze.
- Eating Friday night at Frankie's the Steakhouse in Duluth, I randomly sat at the bar by the parents of Auburn soccer player Maddy Bondon. Morgan and Cassie were great, and the steak was absolutely incredible. However many stars represent perfect; that is what I would give it.
- Do you think Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter watch other games where holes open for running backs and get jealous? I know I would.
- I was 24 and weighed less than 200 pounds the last time Auburn won in Athens. That makes me sad.
- When a package arrives at my apartment complex, and I don't pick it up for a few days, I get emails with the subject "Your Package Misses You." It makes me insecure at best.
- Not sure how, but on my way up on Friday was the first time I saw the billboards for Gary Martin Hays, and I have a confession: I saw "800 win" underneath his name and thought to myself, "That's a great achievement. I wonder where he coaches?" People, I am here to tell you he is not, in fact, a coach but an attorney whose phone number is 800-WIN-WIN-1. As always, I am often an idiot.
- Somehow, that isn't the only attorney billboard I will be talking about here, as the man whose website address is MyBaldLawyer.com is an absolute genius. I might hire him if something goes askew.
- What happened to Tony Little, the exercise guru in almost every other commercial during the 1990s? We need a documentary on that guy.
- To everyone who heard me on the Brain Drain on Saturday following the loss, I'm happy that I could put into words what so many of you were feeling. The love I received for it was almost too much, to the point where my friend David said if my head got any bigger, it would explode, killing half of the people in Lee County.
- Gary Neuheisel greeted me at the press box soda vending machine with a, "Yeah, get another hit of that." I didn't know how to respond but uttered, "Yep, just stick a tube in my veins." I often wonder why I ever talk. (No comments from the peanut gallery!)
- I don't want to say who it was, but one Auburn beat writer broke it down to the pregame music blasting in Sanford Stadium with some sick moves. Okay, it was me.
- Sure, the Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl last year, but I swear Zac Taylor has to be one of the worst coaches in the NFL. Monday night's loss was another indictment of his struggles to make solid decisions.
- Quite confident that Bryan Harsin won't let Brandon Council speak to the media again after his statement about demolishing UGA's defensive line. Listen, I get it, you want to instill confidence in yourself and your teammates, but that was just asking for payback in a major way.
- It had been more than a year since I listened to FM radio, so sick of hearing the same old songs on my playlist, I tuned in on my drive back. I have never felt so old. I had no idea who any artists were except for Harry Styles. (Yes, you can make fun of me, but he's talented.) I also heard a Jack Harlow song for the first time, and seriously, what the hell is that? It's awful.
- It was so lovely to sit in a press box that has excellent viewpoints and doesn't have windows that can't be opened so you can feel the atmosphere of a college football game. That is all I will say about that.
- Our esteemed intern, Henry Patton, made a rookie mistake on Saturday and forgot about the time change, thinking the game started at 2:30, not 3:30. I wondered why he sent a picture from inside the stadium at 12:15 p.m. ET, but now I know. Hey, at least he wasn't late!
- Tackling Georgia tight end Darnell Washington should be an Olympic event. He's a monster.
- Much appreciated move by Bryan Harsin during Monday's press conference when he saw me having trouble stopping coughing. Luckily, I waited until I got home to vomit everywhere, and I didn't do it during the interview. I don't get embarrassed easily, but that would be one time.
- Alright, I'm going to rank the SEC head coaches by who I would most like to have a drink with (I'm excluding Mike Leach because that has happened more than once.)
13. Clark Lea - I'm just putting him here because I know absolutely nothing about him except he looks like a square.
12. Nick Saban - He would be too focused on other things.
11. Kirby Smart - See above.
10. Eli Drinkwitz - One White Claw, and he's done for the night.
9. Jimbo Fisher - Can you imagine listening to that energizer bunny talking the entire time while trying to enjoy a beer? Nope.
8. Billy Napier - We could possibly talk about our similar haircuts.
7. Bryan Harsin - Get him hammered, and possibly we can find out what goes on in the meetings.
6. Shane Beamer - Younger guy, energetic, and has a lot of charisma. I think he would be all about the shots.
5. Josh Heupel - After six beers, I would maybe get his true feelings on #VolTwitter.
4. Brian Kelly - Did he know the truth about Manti Teo's girlfriend? Confess, big man!
3. Lane Kiffin - Just if he brings his dog so I can spoil the puppy and not talk to him.
2. Mark Stoops - He looks like the unapologetic man downing tequila at 9 a.m. during a stay at a Mexican resort.
1. Sam Pittman - Easy choice.
- While I'm a massive fan of the Chicago Cubs, October is much less stressful when they aren't in the MLB playoffs. I'm afraid of what I might have done had they not won Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians in 2016.
- I'm very much looking forward to next week's bye week after losing out on last year's due to a positive COVID-19 test. I will still be at a football game – a sneaky good one in BYU at Liberty – but with no laptop. I will feel naked.
- Finally, as most of you know, Tuesday was a sad day in the Stultz household as the legend Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. You have no idea how many nights I have fallen asleep watching another wacky episode of Murder, She Wrote and questioning how this show was successful, stayed on the air so long and, most of all, why I find it so endearing. Anyway, Cabot Cove will never be the same.