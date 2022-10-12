We are already halfway through Auburn’s 2022 regular season. How in the world is that possible? It seems like yesterday we heard about how everything is different this year, that the offensive line is improving and Tank Bigsby would be a major feature in the offense. Yeah, Monday was so long ago. I joke, but it’s not far from the truth. This season has gone exactly how the pessimists thought it would, while the optimists are wondering where it went wrong. One thing I know for sure is that it hasn’t been boring. It never is, and that is a great thing. With a trip to Ole Miss coming up and the vastly overrated Grove (yes, I said it) along with a bye week coming up, I thought it would be a great time to clear my mind – and hopefully my sinuses, damn cold – with another edition of my ramblings. Don’t worry: I don’t mention golf at all this time. I swear. On we go!

Jarquez Hunter runs for a touchdown against UGA. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

- That was, by far, the least amount of Auburn fans I have seen for a game at Georgia since I have been watching the Tigers play football. I understand why, but it was still disappointing to see. - Is Athens the most complicated college town to get in and out of at all times? I would rather drive across the country six times than travel that stretch from Lawrenceville to Athens once. It makes getting to Clemson like a breeze. - Eating Friday night at Frankie's the Steakhouse in Duluth, I randomly sat at the bar by the parents of Auburn soccer player Maddy Bondon. Morgan and Cassie were great, and the steak was absolutely incredible. However many stars represent perfect; that is what I would give it. - Do you think Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter watch other games where holes open for running backs and get jealous? I know I would. - I was 24 and weighed less than 200 pounds the last time Auburn won in Athens. That makes me sad. - When a package arrives at my apartment complex, and I don't pick it up for a few days, I get emails with the subject "Your Package Misses You." It makes me insecure at best. - Not sure how, but on my way up on Friday was the first time I saw the billboards for Gary Martin Hays, and I have a confession: I saw "800 win" underneath his name and thought to myself, "That's a great achievement. I wonder where he coaches?" People, I am here to tell you he is not, in fact, a coach but an attorney whose phone number is 800-WIN-WIN-1. As always, I am often an idiot. - Somehow, that isn't the only attorney billboard I will be talking about here, as the man whose website address is MyBaldLawyer.com is an absolute genius. I might hire him if something goes askew. - What happened to Tony Little, the exercise guru in almost every other commercial during the 1990s? We need a documentary on that guy. - To everyone who heard me on the Brain Drain on Saturday following the loss, I'm happy that I could put into words what so many of you were feeling. The love I received for it was almost too much, to the point where my friend David said if my head got any bigger, it would explode, killing half of the people in Lee County. - Gary Neuheisel greeted me at the press box soda vending machine with a, "Yeah, get another hit of that." I didn't know how to respond but uttered, "Yep, just stick a tube in my veins." I often wonder why I ever talk. (No comments from the peanut gallery!) - I don't want to say who it was, but one Auburn beat writer broke it down to the pregame music blasting in Sanford Stadium with some sick moves. Okay, it was me. - Sure, the Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl last year, but I swear Zac Taylor has to be one of the worst coaches in the NFL. Monday night's loss was another indictment of his struggles to make solid decisions. - Quite confident that Bryan Harsin won't let Brandon Council speak to the media again after his statement about demolishing UGA's defensive line. Listen, I get it, you want to instill confidence in yourself and your teammates, but that was just asking for payback in a major way.

Auburn players tackle a Georgia receiver. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)