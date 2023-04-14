A recent Twitter thread asked people to list some of the stupid things they thought were true as kids, and it did not disappoint. Of course, this popped up on my feed and immediately brought back so many things that, if I listed them all, it would probably make people question how I ever graduated college. Going to Cincinnati Reds games growing up, I was adamant that a grand slam was when a player hit it into the upper deck, only to be told by my father that that wasn't the case. I still didn't believe him for some time. When the television showed a show's time as 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, it was two types of televisions that caused the difference. And we have already been through the "not knowing what Braille was until I was 19" debacle. So what's my point? We all had dumb thoughts as a kid, and admitting them is not embarrassing. In fact, I want to hear yours in the comments. For now, let's get onto some ramblings.

Two guys discussing how they will beat the Stultz/Moncrief team next time on the course. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

- You have to be confident as a parent that your kid will grow up to be something when you give them the name of a city. The latest example is Denver Jones, who will play for the Tigers and Bruce Pearl next season. Also, that is a great name and great for possible headlines. - When interviewing Cooper McMurray last week, he was asked why he had stopped using ABBA's "Dancing Queen" as his at-bat music. This prompted the great Jason Caldwell to ask if I could name more than three ABBA songs. After running off five in five seconds, Caldwell looked at me and said, "Just stop." I proved my case. - Wesley "Crime Dawg" McGriff has some catchphrases or sayings that come up every golf round. In order of weirdness: 1. "Center cut" - Used when he or someone hits a drive down the middle. 2. "No doubt" - I have learned this can be used at any time. 3. "Top shelf" - This is also said after a nice shot. 4. "Did you see that/the ball?" - Reserved for when he hits one straight down the fairway. 5. "Sounded better than an oven running at 350" - I have stopped trying to figure this one out. - The portal opens on Saturday, so all hell is about to break loose around college sports. I think it is excellent for the players to have their choice because we all know coaches can leave without penalty and, of course, have the right to cut their scholarship at any time. - If you aren't a soccer fan, you won't realize the importance of this, but my English Premier League team, Fulham, is making a tour in the USA this summer. The closest they will be to Auburn is Orlando, so I might travel down and catch up with a former coach as well. Solid, I say. Up the Cottagers! - Dylan Cardwell is great for Auburn because he is a fan favorite, works his tail off on and off the floor, and is one of those personalities representing what is great about the university. However, the fact he won Best Athlete, as voted on by the students, is egregious. It is, however, a sign of how popular he is on campus. - I refuse to talk about a specific golf club anymore because as soon as I wrote about my 60° wedge last week, I lost it for a few days. No trouble, though, as someone found it and immediately handed it into the clubhouse. The same can't be said for my 6-iron, which broke in my hands. That was a sad day. - Maybe it is because I attended a high school famous for its cheerleading squad (Greenup County High School, represent!), but the number of competitions and so-called "national champions" nowadays bother me. You had one national champion back then, and everyone else had to suck it up. My sister, Lori, won twice wearing the green, black and gold in 1992 and 94, respectively. My friends won our sophomore year in 1997. Now everyone is a frigging national champion.

Frank Thomas is acknowledged at A-Day. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)