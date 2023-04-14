STULTZ: Rambling on A-Day, Buc-ee's and Crime sayings
A recent Twitter thread asked people to list some of the stupid things they thought were true as kids, and it did not disappoint. Of course, this popped up on my feed and immediately brought back so many things that, if I listed them all, it would probably make people question how I ever graduated college.
Going to Cincinnati Reds games growing up, I was adamant that a grand slam was when a player hit it into the upper deck, only to be told by my father that that wasn't the case. I still didn't believe him for some time. When the television showed a show's time as 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, it was two types of televisions that caused the difference. And we have already been through the "not knowing what Braille was until I was 19" debacle.
So what's my point? We all had dumb thoughts as a kid, and admitting them is not embarrassing. In fact, I want to hear yours in the comments. For now, let's get onto some ramblings.
- You have to be confident as a parent that your kid will grow up to be something when you give them the name of a city. The latest example is Denver Jones, who will play for the Tigers and Bruce Pearl next season. Also, that is a great name and great for possible headlines.
- When interviewing Cooper McMurray last week, he was asked why he had stopped using ABBA's "Dancing Queen" as his at-bat music. This prompted the great Jason Caldwell to ask if I could name more than three ABBA songs. After running off five in five seconds, Caldwell looked at me and said, "Just stop." I proved my case.
- Wesley "Crime Dawg" McGriff has some catchphrases or sayings that come up every golf round. In order of weirdness:
1. "Center cut" - Used when he or someone hits a drive down the middle.
2. "No doubt" - I have learned this can be used at any time.
3. "Top shelf" - This is also said after a nice shot.
4. "Did you see that/the ball?" - Reserved for when he hits one straight down the fairway.
5. "Sounded better than an oven running at 350" - I have stopped trying to figure this one out.
- The portal opens on Saturday, so all hell is about to break loose around college sports. I think it is excellent for the players to have their choice because we all know coaches can leave without penalty and, of course, have the right to cut their scholarship at any time.
- If you aren't a soccer fan, you won't realize the importance of this, but my English Premier League team, Fulham, is making a tour in the USA this summer. The closest they will be to Auburn is Orlando, so I might travel down and catch up with a former coach as well. Solid, I say. Up the Cottagers!
- Dylan Cardwell is great for Auburn because he is a fan favorite, works his tail off on and off the floor, and is one of those personalities representing what is great about the university. However, the fact he won Best Athlete, as voted on by the students, is egregious. It is, however, a sign of how popular he is on campus.
- I refuse to talk about a specific golf club anymore because as soon as I wrote about my 60° wedge last week, I lost it for a few days. No trouble, though, as someone found it and immediately handed it into the clubhouse. The same can't be said for my 6-iron, which broke in my hands. That was a sad day.
- Maybe it is because I attended a high school famous for its cheerleading squad (Greenup County High School, represent!), but the number of competitions and so-called "national champions" nowadays bother me. You had one national champion back then, and everyone else had to suck it up. My sister, Lori, won twice wearing the green, black and gold in 1992 and 94, respectively. My friends won our sophomore year in 1997. Now everyone is a frigging national champion.
- Recently watched the new "All Quiet on the Western Front" that was filmed from the German perspective and, well, I don't think I can view that again for quite some time. It's also strange feeling bad for the German soldiers. I didn't sleep well that night.
- Devan Cambridge shot 50.4 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from three while grabbing 5.8 rebounds last season at Arizona State. He's also a 6-foot-6 guard. I'm pretty sure Pearl would love to have that production if he decides to come back.
- If Auburn can get Joseph Gonzalez back for the late part of the schedule, that would be a bonus, but I don't think he can return and be his old self so soon. If he does, great, but his performance expectations should differ from the 2022-Gonzalez level.
- I'm protesting Buc-ee's, and not because I have something against it. I've never been to one and will not fall into the trap of those people who travel hundreds of miles to go to one. Maybe one day I will see what all the hype is about, but right now, I refuse. Brisket can only be so good.
- Don't you hate it when you remember something you did in 3rd grade but can't remember what you went to the grocery store for? It happens to me so often that I just accept it now. Yes, I recall calling my best friend a "son of a motherless goat" and getting sent to the principal's office. Do I regret it? Absolutely not. Anytime you can use a line from a Chevy Chase, Steve Martin and Martin Short movie, you have to do it.
- To those who attended A-Day and sat in the stands in that cold, rainy weather, I applaud you. In fact, Bryan Matthews and I made the executive decision that those who remained for the entirety should have been handed Samford tickets on their way out the gate. We reward loyalty.
- Speaking of A-Day, I predicted that there were 8,673 people there, only to be told that the attendance was announced on how many tickets were sold. I felt cheated in that contest.
- One more thing on A-Day: everyone in the band, the cheerleaders, the dance team, and all involved in making it a great environment on Saturday deserves credit. Kudos to them.
- I thought the Frank Thomas statue turned out perfect. It would have been boring to have him standing there doing nothing, but his being in midswing is magnificent.
- TikTok Update of the Week: Can you imagine this happening to you? It's every nightmare you have ever had but as a prank.
- Finally, thanks to everyone on The Bunker – the greatest message board in the history of the world – who wished me a happy birthday on Tuesday. It was a fantastic day spent with good friends on the golf course, having drinks and a nice dinner before heading off to bed at a reasonable hour.