Where has the time gone? The last time I looked up, Auburn basketball was starting SEC play with a thrilling victory over Florida, we were looking at the longest two months of the year weather-wise and Hugh Freeze was still looking for a house to buy on the Plains. Now, it is March – the 7th, to be exact – and the SEC Tournament has arrived. I’m sailing off to Nashville on Wednesday as I will be providing all the excellent coverage all of you expect as the Tigers try to roar into the weekend and secure an NCAA Tournament spot even more. We are less than a week until what I think is the most fantastic time of the year, so let’s dust off all of that pollen (holy cow, it’s terrible this year) and get into some ramblings. Ready? Ready. Let’s rock this.

Wendell Green celebrates a three-pointer. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

- He gets a lot of criticism for late-game decisions, but without Wendell Green Jr., this Auburn team is heading to the NIT or, even worse, a losing record. While his last-second shots didn’t always turn out the best, you have to give him credit for being the man that wanted the ball in the clutch. - It’s hilarious to watch, and maybe this is only because my family has been pointing it out for years, but the Kentucky cheerleaders literally believe you are in Rupp Arena to see them and only them. Not a basketball game. Not Oscar Tshiebwe. Them. Just them. That’s a tradition that won’t ever go away. - Johni Broome’s ability to transition from a mid-major to SEC play and earn second-team honors was the second biggest story of the Tigers’ season and, along with Wen, one of the main reasons they will be in the tournament. I expect him to have a monster year next season. - Speaking of traditions, we are almost a month away from the beginning of the Masters. If anyone has a free ticket, let me know. I am more than happy to attend once again and stalk … err, I mean, follow … Fred Couples around for a day. - Everyone going crazy over Lior Berman’s dunk – and rightfully so – should realize that a.) he’s 6-foot-4 and b.) he’s athletic as hell. Do you think he would be playing at Auburn if he wasn’t? Come on. - Not to go all Andy Dwyer on you, but I still don’t know what bitcoin is, and at this point, I am afraid to ask. - Nate Oats not receiving the SEC Coach of the Year from the coaches tells you exactly how opposing coaches feel about him. Not shocking at all. - As I have discussed before, I am afraid of fireworks, so knowing that Kentucky shot off fireworks during its starting lineups, I conveniently used that time to use the restroom before the game. My dad said I missed my favorite part, but I think he knew deep down I knew what I was doing. - Bryson Ware had a massive week on the diamond, including the go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth on Sunday to help Auburn sweep Lipscomb. He said after the game that he started to pimp the home run but thought it might not go out, so he started busting tail down the line. It cleared the wall, so all was fine.

Bryson Ware slams his foot on home plate after a homer. (Auburn athletics)