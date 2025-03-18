STULTZ: Rambling into March Madness

But until Thursday at 1:50 p.m. CT, you can relax and enjoy the play-in games on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Tigers take the court. While we wait, let's get into some ramblings.

That's when your palms get sweaty, your stomach starts to turn itself upside down and your heart feels like it is about to burst out of your chest. We've all experienced moments like that. That's what being a fan is about.

LEXINGTON, Ky. | March Madness is about to officially begin, and for Auburn fans, it will be some of the most stressful days of their recent lives. Sure, there are more important things in the world than your team winning the national title after a season that will go down as the program's best, but those problems don't seem to matter when the Tigers are up by two, and there's one minute on the clock.

- It's ironic, funny, curious, and interesting that Auburn's run to hopefully its first national title begins in a building that has been a house of horrors for so long for the Tigers. It helps that Miles Kelly and his teammates broke the curse in Rupp several weeks ago; otherwise, that would have been yet another storyline heading into the tournament.

- I've said many times that I am not exactly a fan of Nashville, but Bridgestone Arena is an excellent place for the SEC Tournament. Not only is it somewhat centrally located for many teams, butit is up to date and right in the middle of the city, making getting there from hotels simple.

- There's an exit on I-65 in Kentucky between Bowling Green and Elizabethtown that has a place called Kentucky Down Under with a kangaroo on the logo. The fact that there is no Outback on that exit is a marketing miss.

- Another attraction along the same interstate is a place called Dinosaur World that looks both disturbing and depressing. I can't decide which.

- If I had my golf clubs with me, I would have definitely stopped at Kenny Perry's golf club in Franklin, Ky.

- No one knows how it would have worked out had Tre Donaldson stayed at Auburn for another season, but his success at Michigan is hard to ignore. He's been extremely crucial in the Wolverines' push to the tournament and Big Ten tourney title.

- The amount of hate that Skyline Chili attracts is shameful. It is delicious!

- Whoever has to play Florida in the NCAA Tournament, good luck. The Gators are the best team in college basketball right now when they are locked in.

- I've mentioned it before, but Kayne Prime in Nashville is definitely worth a visit for dinner. It's a bit pricey, but the food is phenomenal.I'm not exactly a wine expert, but I can now tell the difference between good wine and wine that will give you a headache. If it's from Idaho, I advise staying away. (Much like head coaches. HEY-OO!)

- There should be a fine for tourists who wear a cowboy hat in Nashville, especially if they wear it in a restaurant. Yes, we see you. No, we don't think you are a cowboy. Now, go back to Chicago to your white-collar job and forget you even bought the hat in the first place.

- Credit to the Auburn fan base for making a ton of noise on Saturday during the game against Tennessee. Deep in Big Orange country, it sounded like a 50-50 crowd. Let's hope that energy is brought to Rupp Arena for a possible matchup against Louisville.

- North Carolina belongs in this year's NCAA Tournament as much as I deserve to be the keynote speaker at a mathematics convention. How in the world did they get in? Oh yeah, Bubba Cunningham. The UNC athletic director is the head of the selection committee and just earned a $104K bonus for the Tar Heels getting in. How is that even possible?

- I watched Wayne's World last night in my hotel room for the first time in forever. The movie is still hilarious after all these years.

- There needs to be a battle to the death between the citizens of Ocala, Fla., Lexington, Ky., and Versailles, Ky., who all claim to be the horse capital of the world.

- TikTok of the Week: Texas head women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer took time out of his press conference to thank the student journalists who drove so far to cover his team. Good for him.

- How awesome would it have been had K.D. Johnson and George Mason made it to the tournament and somehow got matched up against Auburn? I don't think Johnson and Chad Baker-Mazara last the entire game.

- Finally, prostate cancer is something that many adult men unfortunately have to worry about and deal with. If you haven't, get your PSA test as soon as possible. It has helped several of my friends, including one going through it right now, who caught it early. Deal? Deal. Now, let's get into the best three weeks of the year!