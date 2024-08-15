PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

STULTZ: McGriff's impact felt beyond football

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

For a college kid, transforming from living under your parents' or guardians' roof to living on your own can sometimes be daunting. For Auburn players, the pressure of playing at the highest level of college football and all that goes with it can be overwhelming. They need someone to talk to and trust when things are going wrong.

Enter Wesley McGriff. The longtime coach's rough exterior hides one of the game's kindest hearts. You can see that in his players' eyes when asked about their relationship with Crime Dawg, his nickname, reveals this.

"Coach Crime, it's hard to look at him as a coach — because you know everything he says comes from love," JC Hart said. "Everything he says. Like, if he's yelling at you, you're not really gonna get down because you know he's trying. He's doing it for a reason."

That sentiment is echoed throughout the Tigers' secondary and team. It's part of his becoming a mentor to these young men who come from all kinds of different backgrounds. It's also something Hugh Freeze challenges all his coaches to do when working for him.

"Coach Freeze charges us with is to capture the heart and minds of our players, and he just doesn't mean on the field," McGriff said. "And if you're in your office, and your players are not coming by to see you, something's wrong. So you've got to forge that relationship, and it's really, really critical that you be that mentor because they're going to listen to somebody. And you'd rather them listen to you than some random person, so that's really critical in this day and age."

When Crime isn't coaching, his smile lights up the room. He's been one of the top recruiters for a long time now and has greatly influenced the classes that Freeze and his staff are starting to bring in. After conversing with him, you can sense why recruits and their parents trust him when he speaks, knowing that he isn't interested in just helping a football player but a man as well.

That's significant in the new college game.

"These young men are away from home, and it's bigger than football," McGriff said. "It's about life. Right now, the landscape of college football is changing, and so these guys need more mentoring, more advice from coaches more than anything."

Jerrin Thompson, the transfer from Texas, wasn't familiar with Crime until he arrived on campus. Charles Kelly did most of the safety's recruiting after he hit the transfer portal. It didn't take long for Thompson to realize the impact Crime would have.

"When I got here, I kinda grew closer to him," Thompson said. "He's a people person. I really like Coach Crime. I like how he coaches; he's tough on you, he wants the best and he's going to coach you hard – that's what you want in a coach."

It was almost not this way. After being demoted to an off-field position in the middle of last season due to some controversy within the coaching staff, Crime was ready to take an offer from Texas A&M as the Aggies' defensive backs coach. Freeze didn't want to lose one of his top assistants, and by fortune, Zac Etheredge resigned for a job with the Houston Cougars, opening up an on-field position for Crime again.

No one is benefitting from that more than the players under McGriff's watch.

"I'm a firm believer that the better relationship you have with your players, the harder you can coach them," he said. "And I think that the better you can remind them that I'm a human being coaching football, a lot of players don't care about how much you know until they know how much you care. So, having that relationship, being a mentor to them away from the game, it's huge."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvc3R1bHR6LW1jZ3JpZmYtcy1pbXBhY3QtZmVsdC1iZXlvbmQtZm9v dGJhbGwtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVidXJuLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGc3R1bHR6LW1jZ3JpZmYtcy1pbXBhY3QtZmVsdC1i ZXlvbmQtZm9vdGJhbGwtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbCZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMDc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==