STULTZ: Listen to Pearl. No reason for panic

"I'm really glad you asked me that question," he said. "We lost to Alabama, Tennessee and at Texas A&M. Yeah, we're panicked. That's a real softball. We lost to some great teams. We lost at the buzzer against Alabama. We had possessions here. Yeah, we're panicked. I can hardly wait till next weekend to start playing again. Let's get to Sunday, find out where we're going, find out who we're playing and let's get back to work. I'm looking forward, not back."

This was Pearl responding to a question asked by a reporter following Auburn's 70-65 loss to Tennessee in the semifinals of the SEC tournament. And if you didn't get the jist of it, he answered in the most sarcastic way, letting the reporter know that no, he is not panicked, and yes, even asking him that was ridiculous.

There's no panic in Pearl. He's been around the game too long to get alarmed when things aren't exactly going his way. He knows how good his team is. Heck, he should after the Tigers completed the greatest overall regular season in program history. And he knows that these losses were almost inevitable as the talent around the SEC has grown to massive proportions.

The three losses in four games aren't ideal, but there's an end-all to this season that begins this week, likely in the same arena where Auburn clinched the regular season title three weeks ago. Pearl has always preached about making history, and while another conference title would have been peachy, this team has bigger things on their minds.

And it can be deduced that when Pearl was putting this roster together this offseason, the end game was a deep run in the NCAA Tournament after bailing out early in the three previous years, including the flameout against Yale in Spokane, Wash., last season that was as devastating as it was shocking.

Sure, Tahaad Pettiford is struggling, Chaney Johnson isn't exactly lighting it up from the floor, and Chad Baker-Mazara is a wild card. Denver Jones' ankle is still keeping him from being in full health. But those can quickly turn around in a matter of days.

This team still has the best player in college basketball in Johni Broome, a sharpshooter in Miles Kelly and the chemistry of a team that will battle for each other until the final buzzer sounds. And, get this: they have the experience of playing in high-pressure games against some of the most talented teams and have come out on top more times than most.

So relax. Take a sip of your favorite beverage, alcoholic or non. And get ready for what should be one heckuva ride for the next few weeks with this history-making team.

There is no time for panic. Just listen to Pearl.