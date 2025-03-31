STULTZ: Destiny always included San Antonio

At that moment, they were all headed for the same destination: the Atlanta Hawks' locker room reserved for the No. 1 seed. But these guys have been heading in the same direction for months now. Those eyes have focused on a city that lies close to 1,000 miles southwest of Atlanta and holds the ultimate prize.

Dylan Cardwell sang while carrying the regional title trophy. Johni Broome and Tahaad Pettiford, two peas in a pod you hardly see without the other, stopped and posed for photos with two giddy security guards. Chaney Johnson was the last one off the court, signing every item thrown to him from the bleachers above.

ATLANTA | Beneath the stands where 15,000-plus Auburn fans had just witnessed more history from Bruce Pearl and this resilient team, players took their time walking from the court to the locker room, not wanting the moment to pass them by after clinching the final spot in the 2025 Final Four.

This team's season was destined to end in San Antonio.

That was Pearl's goal before this season began. The Auburn coach put together a roster that he knew could be special, bringing back All-American Johni Broome for another year while building the chemistry that was lacking in places in years before. Cardwell, promised a starting job alongside Broome, came back as well.

The pieces were there for a run, and a non-conference schedule that many schools would avoid like a plague would challenge the Tigers early and often. Pearl knew his team full of veterans could handle the adversity of facing teams like Duke, Houston, Iowa State and such in November and December. He expected the struggles, not his team to run through it almost unscathed.

Nor did he expect Auburn to clinch the SEC regular-season title with a week left. But that was the case as the Tigers took down Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and Tennessee beat Alabama on a last-second shot on March 1 to bring another banner to Neville Arena.

Entering the tournament, though, there were doubts. There were questions about the three losses in the last four games. People argued that the Tigers' success had run its course, setting them up to be the early flameout in March Madness.

Frankly, I had my doubts as well. After a lackluster first-round victory over Alabama State, a solid Creighton team coming off a hot performance against Louisville would provide a challenge. Those questions didn't disappear when the Bluejays came out hot in the first half. As they did all season, though, the Tigers ultimately won the battle.

Then, there was the case against Michigan. Down by nine with 12 minutes to go, Auburn looked unorganized and lost, like a dead man walking. If there was a time for this team to fold, it was then.

We all know what happened next. The Tigers poured it on the Wolverines and then dominated No. 2-seed Michigan State on Sunday in a game that they only trailed for a total of 22 seconds.

All the dreams, hopes and beliefs had come to fruition for a team that was a runaway semi for most of the season, only to slide off the road for a short time.

In 2019, the feeling was that of awe and disbelief that Auburn, yes, Auburn, made a Final Four. It was unchartered water for a program that has spent most of its history unnoticed.

On Sunday, it felt like a right. It felt normal. It felt like that was precisely what was supposed to happen.

The Tigers celebrated in front of a fan base that made State Farm Arena sound like a rock concert for two-plus hours. However, once they were in the locker room, the players discussed how this accomplishment was great, but there were more things to come, unfinished business they must take care of.

Their eyes have never left the ultimate prize. Their destiny has always been a date in the Final Four. The destination has always been San Antonio. The Tigers never let go of that.