I mean, I guess the Super Bowl is happening today. I'm still not happy after the Cincinnati Bengals ran up against the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL refs in the AFC Championship, but I wouldn't say I'm bitter. Okay, I might be bitter, but that doesn't mean I won't be able to enjoy the game this evening while eating some wings and drinking some cold beer, just waiting for Rihanna to break out "Umbrella" so I can bust some moves at halftime. Oh, you don't think I have moves? Well, you would be correct, but that doesn't stop me from often taking over dance floors at weddings. Once ABBA hits the speakers, you can't keep me down. I pretend I'm Pierce Brosnan, and the dance floor is my own. Wait, what was I talking about? Oh, right, the Super Bowl. Sure, I'll watch, but first, I need to get some of the ramblings out of this thick skull of mine. Like dancing like a fool at weddings, it's just what I do. Off we go.

Bruce Pearl meets with his team during a timeout. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

- If you are over the age of 15 and don't know how to use chopsticks to eat sushi, you should really take lessons. I recently went to dinner with a friend and his son, and they stabbed at their sushi with a fork. A FORK! I mean, come on! Eating with your fingers is even better than that. - Ten years from now, when Brandon Miller has been named to the All-NBA team a couple of times, Lior Berman will still be telling the story of how he stripped him and caused a jump ball. And you know what? I don't blame him. Also, Miller's dunk in the first half on Saturday? Woah! - It's odd that Virginia would get a fishy call at the end of a game go its way as the Cavaliers did against Duke on Saturday evening. And let's be very clear here, if Coach K was still at Duke, there is no way that call would be overturned. - It was awesome seeing Derick Hall back in the student section on Saturday during College GameDay and during the game. That guy is all about Auburn. Maybe the Bengals will draft him. - I finally caved and am now an official Moore's Mill Club member. So, if any of my loyal readers are also members, you can join me on the golf course or, when the weather warms up, in the pool anytime. My member number? That is a secret. - Not sure what made me think of this, but we need to ban bands from any college not either an HBCU or LSU from playing "Neck." It just isn't the same. Sorry. - Nate Oats, because he is not bright, doubled down on the "this was Auburn's Super Bowl" after the game on Saturday. Even Dabo Swinney probably cringed at that. - I went to a good-sized high school (1,000-plus enrollment), but these schools with 5,000 or so students always intrigue me. I saw a TikTok that was a tour of Carmel High School in Indiana, and their auditorium looks like the Gogue Center. They have a three-floor building just for the freshmen. It's insane. And don't get me started on Allen High School in Texas. That place is on steroids.

Bruce Pearl and Nate Oats shake hands before the game. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)