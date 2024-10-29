Strong performance upfront

AUBURN | Jarquez Hunter had Auburn’s fourth-best rushing game with 278 yards in a 24-10 win at Kentucky. He did it behind an offensive line that’s had its share of ups and downs this fall and was using its fourth different starting lineup in eight games. “The plan was really good and our kids executed it and we’ve got really good running backs,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “But our O-line really played one of their better games.

Hunter busted through some big running lanes thanks to Auburn's offensive line. (Photo by Jordan Prather/USA Today images)

“We showed a few different things but when it came down to it, truthfully, it wasn’t like it was extremely fancy runs. It was mostly inside zones that we just blocked up really well. Then our guys made the first guy miss and created some explosive runs. But it starts upfront.” For the first time this season, Dillon Wade started at left tackle and redshirt freshman Bradyn Joiner stepped into the starting lineup at left guard. Wade was AU’s starting left tackle last season before moving to left guard to begin this fall. Right tackle Izavion Miller, who had been playing through a hip injury, earned SEC Offensive Line Player of the Week honors. Not surprisingly, Freeze is hoping to have the same lineup through the final four games of the regular season.