AUBURN | Carson Myers couldn’t have asked for a better debut. In his first Auburn start, the UAB transfer threw 6.0 shutout innings to lead the 15th-ranked Tigers to a 9-1 win over Eastern Kentucky Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park. "It was awesome," said Myers, whose father, former AU pitching coach Mike Myers, was in attendance. "This is such a prestigious school in baseball. To be able to play and put on this uniform is awesome.

Myers was dominant in his first Auburn appearance. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

"To be able to compete for my guys and this coaching staff and the people I love, it’s just what I could of dreamed of." Auburn sweeps the series to begin the season 3-0. Myers (1-0) allowed just two hits and one walk, striking out eight on 75 pitches to earn the win. The left-hander finished strong, striking out the side in the sixth. "That was my favorite inning today and that's why he was the player of the game," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "Going back out for that sixth after a 20-minute set was really positive." Christian Herberholz closed out the game allowing one run on one hit in 3.0 innings. He struck out the final six batters of the game.