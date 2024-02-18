Sparkling debut for Myers
AUBURN | Carson Myers couldn’t have asked for a better debut.
In his first Auburn start, the UAB transfer threw 6.0 shutout innings to lead the 15th-ranked Tigers to a 9-1 win over Eastern Kentucky Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
"It was awesome," said Myers, whose father, former AU pitching coach Mike Myers, was in attendance. "This is such a prestigious school in baseball. To be able to play and put on this uniform is awesome.
"To be able to compete for my guys and this coaching staff and the people I love, it’s just what I could of dreamed of."
Auburn sweeps the series to begin the season 3-0.
Myers (1-0) allowed just two hits and one walk, striking out eight on 75 pitches to earn the win. The left-hander finished strong, striking out the side in the sixth.
"That was my favorite inning today and that's why he was the player of the game," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "Going back out for that sixth after a 20-minute set was really positive."
Christian Herberholz closed out the game allowing one run on one hit in 3.0 innings. He struck out the final six batters of the game.
Myers wasn’t the only former Blazer to excel Sunday. Christian Hall smashed a two-run home run over the centerfield wall in the second inning. He finished 1 of 2 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Deric Fabian, a Florida transfer, was 3 of 4 with three RBI while Cooper Weiss, a Miami (Ohio) transfer, was 3 of 3 with two runs scored and 1 RBI.
Ike Irish was 1 of 4 with two RBI.
The Tigers scored in each of the first three innings. Irish tripled home a run in the first, Hall followed with his first AU home run, and Weiss and Fabian had two-out, RBI-singles in the third.
Auburn got three more in the fifth on a two-RBI single by Fabian and a bases-loaded walk by Irish, and one more in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Javon Hernandez.
Auburn hosts UAB Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.