Simply the best

With the 2nd-ranked Tigers 87-82 win at Texas, Pearl became AU’s all-time winningest coach surpassing Joel Eaves with his 214th win.

Bruce Pearl always talks about his team making history. Tuesday night, Auburn’s 11th-year head coach made a little history of his own.

Pearl was able to celebrate with his players in the locker room afterwards including a signature dance. He was presented the game ball by AU president Dr. Chris Roberts and athletic director John Cohen.

"It feels great. The guys dunked some water on me, we celebrated a little bit,” said Pearl. “It was nice that Dr. Chris Roberts and athletic director John Cohen were able to present me with a nice game ball. Got a nice Longhorn on it. I'll keep that.”

Under Pearl, the Tigers have won two SEC Championships, two SEC Tournament championships and advanced to the Final Four in five NCAA Tournament appearances.

Pearl was reminded Tuesday night on the Auburn Network postgame broadcast of saying he wanted to become Auburn’s all-time winningest coach during his introductory press conference on March 18, 2014.

“Like me or not I’m fairly authentic. It kinda is what it is. If I said that’s what I wanted to do, I meant it. I just want to reward Auburn for giving me the opportunity,” said Pearl.

“I go to work everyday trying to just reward Auburn for giving me the chance to be their basketball coach and be a part of this Auburn family. I mean it from the bottom of my heart.”

Auburn, which improves to 14-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC, returns to action Saturday at South Carolina. Tip-off at Colonial Life Arena is scheduled for noon CT on SEC Network.